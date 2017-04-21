Antonio Conte Reports Mixed Injury News For Chelsea Ahead of Tottenham Game

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has more or less ruled out Gary Cahill from Saturday's FA Cup semi-final clash against Tottenham Hotspur.



Cahill has been one of the key men for Conte as Chelsea look to win a league and cup double in the Italian’s first season at Stamford Bridge but it seems the defender won’t feature at Wembley.











Conte revealed that the defender has been struggling with fever and illness this week and he feels it will be difficult for the England man to feature, even though he is getting better every minute.



Asked about Cahill’s fitness, the Chelsea manager said in a press conference: “This period is not a lucky period for us.





“He arrived at the training ground with a bit of fever on Tuesday but it was not a serious problem.

“Gary is getting better but for tomorrow, it’s very difficult.”



However, Conte announced that Thibaut Courtois, who missed Chelsea’s defeat at Manchester United last weekend, has recovered from his ankle injury and is fit to start against Tottenham.



“Thibaut has recovered from his injury and he has trained with us this week.”



Tottenham have beaten Chelsea this season in the league but lost a League Cup final the last time the two sides met at Wembley in 2015.

