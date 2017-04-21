Bordeaux Deny Reaching Agreement With Celtic Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Bordeaux have denied having reached an agreement with Celtic target Benoit Costil.



The goalkeeper is out of contract at Rennes at the end of the season and has been linked with a number of clubs, including Scottish champions Celtic and Italian Serie A outfit Fiorentina.











However, on Friday it appeared that Costil was set to continue his career within France with Bordeaux, with claims that the club had all but done a deal to snap up the goalkeeper.



The Ligue 1 club though have quickly denied having a deal in place to sign the custodian.





In a statement, Bordeaux said: "Following the information published today in Le Telegramme, the club Girondins de Bordeaux reaffirms that no decision has been made regarding the position of goalkeeper for the next season, nor indeed on any other particular case .

"The club reiterates its desire to focus solely on the end of the season."



Costil, who has made 250 appearances across all competitions for Rennes, has kept ten clean sheets in Ligue 1 in the current campaign.



The 29-year-old was handed his senior France debut late last year and will hope to further push his international ambitions with his next move at club level.

