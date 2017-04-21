XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/04/2017 - 23:47 BST

Bordeaux Deny Reaching Agreement With Celtic Target

 




Bordeaux have denied having reached an agreement with Celtic target Benoit Costil.

The goalkeeper is out of contract at Rennes at the end of the season and has been linked with a number of clubs, including Scottish champions Celtic and Italian Serie A outfit Fiorentina.




However, on Friday it appeared that Costil was set to continue his career within France with Bordeaux, with claims that the club had all but done a deal to snap up the goalkeeper.

The Ligue 1 club though have quickly denied having a deal in place to sign the custodian.
 


In a statement, Bordeaux said: "Following the information published today in Le Telegramme, the club Girondins de Bordeaux reaffirms that no decision has been made regarding the position of goalkeeper for the next season, nor indeed on any other particular case.

"The club reiterates its desire to focus solely on the end of the season."

Costil, who has made 250 appearances across all competitions for Rennes, has kept ten clean sheets in Ligue 1 in the current campaign.

The 29-year-old was handed his senior France debut late last year and will hope to further push his international ambitions with his next move at club level.
 