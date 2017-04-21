Burton Needing Points Matters, Former Leeds United Boss Insists

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United boss Neil Redfearn believes that with Burton Albion fighting against relegation in the Championship, the Whites are in for a tough game at the Pirelli Stadium this weekend.



Leeds lost on Easter Monday against Wolverhampton Wanderers to slip out of the Championship's top six on goal difference, meaning the pressure is on hugely when it comes to taking on Burton.











The situation is further complicated by the fact the Brewers are desperately trying to stay clear of the drop zone and therefore, unlike a whole host of clubs in the league with three games left, still have much to play for.



Asked on Radio Yorkshire whether it matters, Redfearn replied: "It does [matter that Burton are fighting the drop] because there is pressure on Burton to get a result as well.





" The only thing I would say is it seems Burton have picked a few results up", he continued.

"And obviously Leeds have only won one in their last five, which is the most worrying thing I would say.



"It's not so much the defeat at home to Wolves because that can happen, but one win in five is not a good run to be on.



"So obviously they want to try and put that right, but Burton are at home and they will be expected to make the running, as daft as it seems because they are down there", Redfearn added.



However, the former Leeds boss sees a potential positive for the Whites in that the emphasis will be on Burton to attack as they are the home side.



And if they do not make an early breakthrough, the pressure could be cranked up.



"Their home fans will be expecting them to come out of the traps, so if it doesn't quite happen then there is the pressure there on them.



"It might tell and Leeds have got to play on that."



Burton lost their earlier meeting with Leeds this season, slipping to a 2-0 defeat at Elland Road.

