06 October 2016

26 August 2015

21/04/2017 - 22:34 BST

Chelsea One of Europe’s Best Sides Warns Mauricio Pochettino

 




Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has asked his men to expect a tough game against one of the best teams in Europe in the form of Chelsea.

The Lilywhites are set to take on local rivals Chelsea in an FA Cup semi-final clash at Wembley on Saturday in order to determine who plays in the final of the tournament at the end of the season.




In spite of the form Pochettino's team have shown this season, the manager isn't looking to relax as he knows that his side are going up against a team that have shown tremendous form this season under manager Antonio Conte.

While describing their opponents on Saturday, Pochettino said that the Pensioners have a team which consist of players who have won European competitions and even the World Cup. And with a manager of Conte's calibre they will surely be a force to reckon with, he feels.
 

Responding to questions on the nature of the game on Saturday, Pochettino said at a press conference: “A tough game.

"We will play against one of the best teams in Europe with a great manager, great players, players that have won European competitions and World Cups.

"I think we are going to play against one of the best teams in Europe.”

Tottenham are also competing with the Pensioners for the Premier League title, with the gap at the top of the table being curtailed to just four points after Chelsea lost their last match 2-0 to Manchester United.  
 