It’s Simple, Charlie Taylor Is Leeds United’s Best Full-Back, On Right Or Left – Ex-Whites Boss

Neil Redfearn says that Charlie Taylor is the best full-back at Leeds United, whether operating at right-back or left-back.



Taylor is out of contract at Leeds at the end of the season and has resisted putting pen to paper on a fresh deal, with several Premier League clubs keeping tabs on his situation.











At present Leeds boss Garry Monk prefers to field Luke Ayling and Gaetano Berardi as his full-backs, but there have been growing calls from some fans for Taylor to be played due to his increased attacking threat.



And Redfearn has no doubt that Taylor must be classed as the best full-back Leeds have at the club.





" Listen, it's all about opinions", Redfearn, who worked with Taylor during his time at the club, said on Radio Yorkshire.

"But Charlie Taylor is your best full-back.



"He's your best full-back full stop, right or left back."



Redfearn insists that he rates Berardi as a good player, but feels that when it comes to providing attacking support, Taylor is the best option.



"For me, I think for all the wholehearteness and determination that Berardi gives you, and I think he's a great little player, he doesn't give you that quality going forward."



Taylor has been restricted to substitute appearances in Leeds' last three games, while his last start for the Whites came at the start of the month in a loss at Reading.



It remains to be seen whether Monk will pick Taylor in his starting eleven against Burton this coming weekend.

