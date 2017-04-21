Leeds United Star Looks Fitter And Has Lost Weight, Former Whites Boss Says

Follow @insidefutbol





Souleymane Doukara has lost weight and improved his fitness, former Leeds United head coach Neil Redfearn believes.



Redfearn had Doukara in his squad when he was in the hot seat at Elland Road and the forward often flattered to deceive, taking time to adapt to life in the Championship after arriving from Italy.











Doukara was tipped to be on his way out under Garry Monk, who took over last summer, but the former Swansea City boss has squeezed a little extra from the Frenchman, who has chipped in with six goals in 32 Championship appearances this term.



Redfearn believes Doukara is reaping the benefits of getting fitter and also feels the 25-year-old has lost weight.





" He looks like he's got himself fitter", Redfearn remarked on Radio Yorkshire.

"He's trimmed down a little bit.



"So fair play to the lad and I do think he's played a good part in what's happened for Leeds this season, definitely", he added.



Doukara is locked down on a contract with Leeds until the summer of 2018 and he will be hoping to remain part of Monk's plans as the Whites prepare for the 2017/18 campaign.



The forward is closing on 100 appearances for Leeds, having clocked up 91 so far.

