Manchester United Get Celta Vigo, Lyon Face Ajax – Europa League Semi-Finals

Manchester United will face Celta Vigo in their Europa League semi-final tie, with the other semi-final pitting Ajax against Ligue 1 giants Lyon.



Manchester United edged Anderlecht out in the quarter-finals of the Europa League on Thursday night and have been rewarded with a semi-final tie against La Liga outfit Celta Vigo with the first leg set to take place in Spain next month.











The other semi-final will see Ajax take on Lyon, with the first leg scheduled to place at the Amsterdam ArenA, with the return leg seven days later in France.



Manchester United and Celta Vigo have never faced each other in European competition, therefore the first leg next month will be their first competitive meeting.





The first leg of both semi-final ties will take on place on 4th May, with the second leg scheduled a week later on the 11th May.

For Manchester United the semi-final will be sandwiched between to north London trips as they are scheduled to play Arsenal and Tottenham in the Premier League.



The final of the competition will take place at the Friends Arena in Stockholm on 24th May.

