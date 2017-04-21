XRegister
21/04/2017 - 11:40 BST

Mauricio Pochettino Admits Argentina Job Dream

 




Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has indicated that he harbours the dream of coaching the Argentina national team one day.

Argentina’s faltering World Cup qualification campaign claimed a victim earlier in the month when Edgardo Bauza was sacked as the head coach of the national team.




The Argentine FA are now looking at appointing a new coach soon to get their campaign back on track and Pochettino is one of the names who have been mentioned as a possible candidate to succeed Bauza.

However, the Tottenham boss is happy at White Hart Lane for the moment and insisted that he has not been contacted by Argentine officials yet over any role in the national team.
 


But he admits that like every other coach he also has the ambition of managing his national team at some point in the future.  

The Tottenham boss told Spanish radio station Cadena SER: “The AFA have never contacted me.

“Every coach has a dream of coaching their national team.”

Pochettino earned 22 international caps for Argentina as a player and also played in the 1998 World Cup.
 