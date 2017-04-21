Mesut Ozil Tells Arsenal To Go All Out For FA Cup

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil has stressed the need for his team to give everything to get their hands on the only trophy they can win this season in the form of the FA Cup.



The Londoners are set to face Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in a semi-final clash at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, with an eye on the final of England's oldest tournament.











Ozil, who has seen his side take part in two FA Cup finals in the last three years, wants to do the job yet again when they take on Manchester City so that they have the opportunity to make it three in four this time around.



The FA Cup also being their only chance of winning a trophy this season, the Germany international is keen to see his team-mates give everything so that they can end an otherwise disappointing season on a positive note.





“The secret is that we believe in ourselves”, Ozil told his club's official website.

“That we support each other on the pitch, that we’re mentally strong and focused to get the trophy.



“We’ve won it [the FA Cup] two times since I’ve been here.



"It’s my fourth year here and I’ve won it twice, and it would be nicer to have the trophy in my hands again.



“I think it would do a lot of good for the fans too, to see us winning trophies.



“You’re always hungry for titles.



“We’re out of the Champions League and it will be very hard to win the title. We can only really get this one trophy and we must give everything to do it.



“I hope we can take the next step against City and get into the final.



"It will be difficult because they want the same – they’re desperate to win the FA Cup, just as we are.”

