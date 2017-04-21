Pedro Caixinha Suggests Michael O’Halloran Could Be Involved Against Celtic

Follow @insidefutbol





Pedro Caixinha has indicated that winger Michael O'Halloran could be involved for Rangers against Celtic in the Scottish Cup on Sunday.



O'Halloran got on the wrong side of the Portuguese manager recently when he failed to show up for an Under-20s game, something which meant he was dropped from the first team group.











But Caixinha has restored the former St Johnstone man to the first team squad and revealed he could be involved on Sunday when the Gers take on rivals Celtic in the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup.



"Michael O’Halloran is back training with us", the Rangers manager told a press conference.





"H e started again on Tuesday and he is one of the possibilities to be in my squad for Sunday", Caixinha added.

It remains to be seen whether Caixinha looks to use O'Halloran's pace against Celtic, as he aims to spring a surprise and end the Bhoys' unbeaten record in domestic football this term.



O'Halloran has found his opportunities limited in the current campaign and has made just 16 appearances across 625 minutes in the Scottish Premiership for Rangers, providing a single assist.

