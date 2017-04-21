PHOTO: Ready For Three Finals, Leeds United Star Insists

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United winger Alfonso Pedraza insists the Whites are ready for their final three games of the Championship season, which they are ready to treat like finals.



The Whites have lost their way in recent weeks and a run of just one win in their last five matches has caused the side to slip out of the playoff spots and down to seventh place.











But with top six rivals Fulham and Sheffield Wednesday still to play each other, Leeds know if they win their final three games then they will book a place in the playoffs.



And Pedraza, who posted a photograph of himself in action on social media, insists the Whites are ready for what lies ahead.



3 finals ahead. We are ready 👊 #LUFC pic.twitter.com/Po16STMkk3 — Alfonso Pedraza Sag (@Alfonsopedraza9) April 21, 2017



The Spaniard wrote: "3 finals ahead. We are ready ."

Leeds snapped Pedraza up in the winter transfer window earlier this year, signing him on loan until the end of the season from La Liga club Villarreal.



The Yorkshire giants have agreed to buy Pedraza for a set fee of €10m if they win promotion to the Premier League this season.



And the winger has already found favour with Leeds head coach Garry Monk, who is handing him regular game time.

