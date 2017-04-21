XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/04/2017 - 13:29 BST

PHOTO: Ready For Three Finals, Leeds United Star Insists

 




Leeds United winger Alfonso Pedraza insists the Whites are ready for their final three games of the Championship season, which they are ready to treat like finals.

The Whites have lost their way in recent weeks and a run of just one win in their last five matches has caused the side to slip out of the playoff spots and down to seventh place.




But with top six rivals Fulham and Sheffield Wednesday still to play each other, Leeds know if they win their final three games then they will book a place in the playoffs.

And Pedraza, who posted a photograph of himself in action on social media, insists the Whites are ready for what lies ahead.
 


The Spaniard wrote: "3 finals ahead. We are ready."

Leeds snapped Pedraza up in the winter transfer window earlier this year, signing him on loan until the end of the season from La Liga club Villarreal.

The Yorkshire giants have agreed to buy Pedraza for a set fee of €10m if they win promotion to the Premier League this season.

And the winger has already found favour with Leeds head coach Garry Monk, who is handing him regular game time.
 