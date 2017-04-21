XRegister
21/04/2017 - 23:27 BST

Rangers Must Believe In Beating Celtic, Gers Star Stresses

 




Rangers defender Danny Wilson believes that there is no point in his side turning up for their Scottish Cup semi-final against Celtic if they don't think they can win it.

The Gers are set to take on their Old Firm rivals in an all important semi-final fixture at Hampden on Sunday and Pedro Caixinha's team will be hoping to replicate the kind of form that they showed against the Bhoys last year at the same stage.




Then under Mark Warburton, Rangers beat their rivals 5-4 on penalties on 17th April last year and thus booked a place in the final of the tournament.

Wilson, who was involved in the match against Celtic last year, insists that his side will have to believe that they can win and in spite of knowing that the game will be tough they will have to go into the tie with a positive mindset and look to turn their last draw against Brendan Rodgers's team in the league into a victory.
 


“There is no point in us turning up if we don’t think we can win", Wilson said at a pre-match press conference.  

“Obviously it’s a semi-final, a chance to get to a final, so when we go there we treat it like we do every game and try to get the victory.

“We’re under no doubts it’s going to be tough game for us.

"But we went there and got a draw in the league and hopefully we can go one better this time.”
 