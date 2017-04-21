XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

21/04/2017 - 23:15 BST

Rangers Youngsters Will Approach Celtic Tie Like Just Another Game Says Gers Star

 




Rangers defender Danny Wilson has revealed that he has not given youngsters David Bates and Myles Beerman any advice ahead of Sunday's Old Firm derby.

The Gers are set to take on Celtic in a Scottish Cup semi-final clash on Sunday with an eye on reaching the final for the second consecutive season.




For the young defensive duo the Old Firm experience will be something new, though their defensive partner in the last three games is optimistic that both Bates and Beerman are capable of handling the pressure of such big games.

Having trained with the first team and played well for the Under-20s, Wilson believes that the two young defenders need no advice and they will approach the derby just like any other match.
 


“I’ve not given them any [advice] yet and I don’t really think I need to", Wilson told his club's official website.  

“If they ask me for it I would give them it, but they’ve come in and handled themselves very well.

“They’ll just approach it as another game.

"They are part of this team now so the manager will set the team up and I’m sure they’ll just fall in line with that and do what they have been doing.”

Rangers met Celtic at the same stage in the Scottish Cup last year, winning the match via penalties to set up a final with Hibernian.
 