Sheffield Wednesday, They’re The Big Danger – Former Leeds United Boss On In-Form Owls

Former Leeds United boss Neil Redfearn believes it seems that Sheffield Wednesday have hit form at just the right time and picked out the Owls as the danger to the Whites.



Leeds dropped out of the Championship's top six on Easter Monday after losing at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Wednesday sit fifth with 75 points, Fulham sixth on 73 points and Leeds seventh, also on 73 points, but with an inferior goal difference.











Sheffield Wednesday took their time to get going this season, but have won their last four league games in a row and are hitting form just as the business end of the campaign looms.



And Redfearn, who knows Leeds could have to play Wednesday in the playoffs, thinks the Owls are dangerous and in form.





" If you look at Sheffield Wednesday, they've sort of stuttered through the season and still got in the top six", Redfearn said on Radio Yorkshire.

"Now what they've done is, from that stutter they have hit a real run of form.



"So for me they are a big danger.



"It looks like it [that they have timed their run to perfection] at this moment in time", the former Leeds boss added.



Wednesday's remaining games this season are Derby County (home), Ipswich Town (away) and Fulham (home), as they look to keep themselves in the top six to book a playoff spot.



Leeds fans have been concerned about the possibility of Fulham and Sheffield Wednesday just needing a draw each on the last day to lock the Whites out of the top six.

