XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/04/2017 - 14:21 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Claimed To Be Potential Destination For Roma Boss

 




Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with current Roma coach Luciano Spalletti.

Former Zenit St Petersburg boss Spalletti is expected to leave Roma in the summer and it is claimed that two clubs are possible destinations for the Italian tactician.




Indeed, according to Italian daily Il Messaggero, Spalletti is likely to end up at either Serie A side Inter, or Premier League giants Tottenham.

Tottenham already have a manager in place in the shape of Mauricio Pochettino, who has been lauded for his work at White Hart Lane, where he has turned Spurs into title challengers.
 


However, Spurs may be making plans in the event that Pochettino decides to leave.

Pochettino has been linked with taking over at Barcelona, despite having denied that he could do so due to his prior association with the club's rivals Espanyol.

The former Southampton boss has also been mooted as a potential future Argentina coach, with his country currently looking to appoint a new boss.
 