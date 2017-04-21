Tottenham Hotspur Claimed To Be Potential Destination For Roma Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with current Roma coach Luciano Spalletti.



Former Zenit St Petersburg boss Spalletti is expected to leave Roma in the summer and it is claimed that two clubs are possible destinations for the Italian tactician.











Indeed, according to Italian daily Il Messaggero, Spalletti is likely to end up at either Serie A side Inter, or Premier League giants Tottenham.



Tottenham already have a manager in place in the shape of Mauricio Pochettino, who has been lauded for his work at White Hart Lane, where he has turned Spurs into title challengers.





However, Spurs may be making plans in the event that Pochettino decides to leave.

Pochettino has been linked with taking over at Barcelona, despite having denied that he could do so due to his prior association with the club's rivals Espanyol.



The former Southampton boss has also been mooted as a potential future Argentina coach, with his country currently looking to appoint a new boss.

