Tottenham Hotspur Most Popular Club In London Insists Committed Mauricio Pochettino

Follow @insidefutbol





Mauricio Pochettino has claimed Tottenham Hotspur are the most popular club in London at the moment and the Argentine is keen to continue at White Hart Lane for as long as possible.



The 45-year-old coach has earned widespread praise for turning Tottenham into Premier League title contenders from just a team hoping to break into the top four over the last few years.











Spurs are just four points off league leaders Chelsea and the two London rivals will collide at Wembley this weekend to fight for a place in the final of the FA Cup.



Pochettino has been linked with a move to Barcelona in recent months and there are also suggestions that he is on Argentina’s radar for their vacant head coach spot.





However, the Argentine stressed that he wants to stay at the club for as long as possible and insisted that Tottenham are the most popular side in London at the moment.

Pochettino told Spanish radio station Cadena SER: “I would love to be here for as long as possible.



“I like to work with a long term plan and for me this is the most popular club in London.”



Unlike last season when they collapsed at the end of the season, Tottenham are hoping to put pressure on Chelsea and chase down the west Londoners in the title race.

