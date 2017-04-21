Tottenham Hotspur Take Next Step In Chase For Arsenal Linked Patrik Schick

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur are stepping up on their interest in Arsenal target Patrik Schick as the race for the Czech Republic international hots up.



Schick has impressed with his performances for Italian Serie A outfit Sampdoria and is quickly attracting a growing army of admirers, meaning that offers may flood his way in the summer transfer window.











Arsenal are keen on Schick, as are Napoli, Inter and Juventus, while Tottenham have also been credited with holding an interest.



And Spurs are stepping up on their scouting of Schick, moving to the next level.





According to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset, Spurs are planning to send scouts to Italy to compile detailed reports on Schick ahead of a potential summer move.

Spurs appear to want comprehensive reports on Schick filing on a regular basis as they assess whether to jump in with a bid for the forward.



Just 21 years old, Schick has made a total of 29 appearances across all competitions for Sampdoria this season, scoring eleven goals in the process.



Sampdoria only snapped the forward up last year, but he has wasted no time in adapting to the demands of Italian football.

