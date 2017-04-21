XRegister
06 October 2016

21/04/2017 - 15:13 BST

Tough For Harry Redknapp To Turn Birmingham City Around Now – Neil Redfearn

 




Former Leeds United head coach Neil Redfearn feels Harry Redknapp is up against it when it comes to turning Birmingham City's fortunes around this season.

Following Gianfranco Zola's resignation after a wretched run of form, Birmingham have turned to former Tottenham Hotspur boss Redknapp, who has brought Steve Cotterill with him as part of his coaching staff.




Redknapp has taken over a Birmingham side sitting 20th in the Championship and three points clear of the relegation zone with three matches left to play, the first of which is away at rivals Aston Villa.

And Redfearn, who wishes Redknapp and Cotterill well, hinted that the pair might not be able to turn Birmingham's season around.
 


"Harry Redknapp, vastly experienced manager and he's got Steve Cotterill in with him, who is a good coach and has been a manager as well, and knows the division", he said on Radio Yorkshire.

"But I just think that it's going to be a difficult one to turn round for them because they have been in such a rut, Birmingham, and there has been so much negativity round it that it's difficult to turn round in such a short space of time.

"Hopefully for those two lads it will work for them.

"But I think it's tough for them."

Following their clash at Villa Park, Birmingham's final two games are at home against Huddersfield Town and away at Bristol City.

And Redknapp has already said he feels Blues may need one win and one draw to stay up.
 