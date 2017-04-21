XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

21/04/2017 - 15:25 BST

We Can’t Deny Celtic Are Fantastic Team – Rangers Boss Pedro Caixinha

 




Rangers manager Pedro Caixinha believes the Gers cannot deny that rivals Celtic are "a fantastic team" in the middle of a superb season, ahead of the pair locking horns in the Scottish Cup this Sunday.

Celtic are unbeaten domestically and after clinching the Scottish League Cup and the Scottish Premiership, are aiming to make it a domestic treble by winning the Scottish Cup.




Rivals Rangers stand in their way in the semi-final this weekend and the game will be Caixinha's first taste of the Old Firm derby as Gers boss.

And Caixinha has nothing but respect for Celtic as he looks to plot a way to beat them with Rangers.
 


"Celtic are a fantastic team, they are having a fantastic season, we can’t deny that", the Rangers manager said at his pre-match press conference.

"We need to understand that type of game it will be and their ball possession means there will be a great part of the game spent defending so you need to know how to defend in those moments.

"Those moments are one thing we have been working towards this week and in different stages of the game you need to learn to defend higher or lower", he added.

Rangers do go into the game boosted from having secured a draw the last time they met Celtic, ending the Bhoys' hopes of winning every single Old Firm encounter this season.

Sunday's game carries extra importance though as Rangers look to prevent Celtic winning a domestic treble and also aim to end their unbeaten record.
 