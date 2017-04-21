World Cup Hopes Could Lead Manchester United Star To Old Trafford Exit Door

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian is considering a return to Italy in the summer to boost his hopes of playing in the World Cup next year.



While he has been playing more of a role under Jose Mourinho in recent months, the Italy defender is still not a certainty in the Manchester United team and has often been deployed as a left-back, compared to his more natural right-back position.











And with Mourinho believed to be keen to strengthen his full-back options in the summer, Darmian could feel more isolated in the squad when next season rolls out.



According to Tuttosport, the former Torino man is considering a return to his homeland at the end of the campaign as he is aware that he needs to play regularly to be in Italy’s World Cup squad next summer.





Darmian feels another season of warming the bench at Manchester United and not playing regularly could cost him his place in the national team squad for the extravaganza in Russia.

Inter Milan have been interested in the defender since last summer and they have not taken their eye off the ball, with claims that they are keen to snap up the 27-year-old defender.



The Nerazzurri are expected to make a splash for him again in the coming transfer window and are ready to offer a fee of around €10m to €11m for his signature from Manchester United.



Darmian has a contract until 2019 with the Red Devils.

