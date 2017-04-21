Yes, We’ve Hit Bad Patch – Leeds United Legend Urges Whites To Rally For Final Three

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United legend Eddie Gray has stressed that the Whites need to seize the moment and pick up their form for the last three games of the season.



Garry Monk’s men suffered a damaging defeat at home to Wolves on Monday as it pushed them out of the top six with only three games left to play in the regular Championship campaign.











While three wins will get them a top six finish, Leeds have not been playing brilliantly for some time and Gray admits that he is worried as teams around the Whites have been picking up results consistently whereas the Yorkshire giants have floundered.



However, he stressed that Leeds are still in charge of their destiny and he issued a rallying call, saying that the Whites players and the staff need to pick up their game and seize a golden opportunity to earn promotion back to the Premier League.





The Leeds legend told LUTV: “The disappointing thing for us is that we have hit a bad patch.

“The other teams are pushing on just now – Reading are producing results, Sheffield Wednesday have won their last few games and Fulham are winning nearly every game they are playing.



“The opportunity is still there, it’s still in our hands and I think everybody at the football club has got to be optimistic and you have got to seize the moment.”



Leeds will look to get their top six hopes back on track with a win at Burton Albion on Saturday.

