You Can’t Say You’re Underdogs Anymore, Antonio Conte Tells Tottenham

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has insisted that Tottenham Hotspur cannot use the underdogs tag anymore ahead of their FA Cup semi-final clash against his men on Saturday.



The Blues defeated Tottenham in the League Cup final in recent years at Wembley but the landscape of London football has changed over the last couple of years with Spurs emerging as a power.











Yet, Pochettino stressed that Tottenham are underdogs going into Saturday's FA Cup semi-final clash against Chelsea, but Conte believes Spurs cannot use that as an excuse anymore.



He believes Tottenham’s performances over the last two seasons make them one of the great powers of English football and insisted that that they must stop feeling like underdogs.





Asked to comment about Pochettino’s remarks, the Chelsea boss said in a press conference: “Tottenham must stop being underdogs as they are a real great power in English football.

“They must stop using this as they are a great team, they are showing for the second year to fight for the title.



"Last year they missed this, they are doing it again and are full of great, strong players



“There is a moment you have to finish to be considered underdogs, this is the moment.”



Tottenham are also snapping at Chelsea’s heels in the title race as only four points separate the two teams at the top of the league table with six games left in the season.

