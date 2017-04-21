XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

21/04/2017 - 22:31 BST

You Won’t Get Easy Ride At Pirelli, Burton Star Tells Leeds United

 




Burton Albion defender Kyle McFadzean has warned Leeds United that no team get an easy ride at the Pirelli Stadium ahead of their clash against the Whites on Saturday.

Leeds are looking to get their Championship top six hopes back on track with a win after suffering a damaging defeat to Wolves at Elland Road on Monday, but Burton are also scrapping for points at the moment.




Currently 19th in the league table, Burton are on the lookout for points to avoid relegation to League One and did score an important away victory at Birmingham City earlier this week.

And McFadzean insisted that away teams rarely get an easy game when they arrive at the Pirelli, warning Leeds that his side are going to scrap for every inch on Saturday.
 


The Burton defender also feels that with both sides needing points, it could be an open game.  

McFadzean told his club’s official website: “No team has come to the Pirelli and had an easy ride of things and they will have to be at their very best to come way from here with three points.

“We will be ready for the scrap and hopefully get the right result.

“With them looking for points and us too, it might leave gaps especially if they’re chasing the game where we can look to capitalise.”

Leeds scored a 2-0 win over Burton at Elland Road the last time the two teams met at the end of October.
 