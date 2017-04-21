You Won’t Get Easy Ride At Pirelli, Burton Star Tells Leeds United

Follow @insidefutbol





Burton Albion defender Kyle McFadzean has warned Leeds United that no team get an easy ride at the Pirelli Stadium ahead of their clash against the Whites on Saturday.



Leeds are looking to get their Championship top six hopes back on track with a win after suffering a damaging defeat to Wolves at Elland Road on Monday, but Burton are also scrapping for points at the moment.











Currently 19th in the league table, Burton are on the lookout for points to avoid relegation to League One and did score an important away victory at Birmingham City earlier this week.



And McFadzean insisted that away teams rarely get an easy game when they arrive at the Pirelli, warning Leeds that his side are going to scrap for every inch on Saturday.





The Burton defender also feels that with both sides needing points, it could be an open game.

McFadzean told his club’s official website: “No team has come to the Pirelli and had an easy ride of things and they will have to be at their very best to come way from here with three points.



“We will be ready for the scrap and hopefully get the right result.



“With them looking for points and us too, it might leave gaps especially if they’re chasing the game where we can look to capitalise.”



Leeds scored a 2-0 win over Burton at Elland Road the last time the two teams met at the end of October.

