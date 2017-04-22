XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

22/04/2017 - 23:38 BST

Another Wembley Game, Another Defeat For Spurs – Former Chelsea Star Senses Mental Issue

 




Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy thinks Tottenham Hotspur will have psychological baggage when they play at Wembley again given their record at the ground.

Chelsea beat Spurs at Wembley in an FA Cup semi-final tie on Saturday, running out 4-2 winners to book a spot in the final of the competition and end Tottenham's best chance of winning a trophy this term.




Spurs played their European games at Wembley this season and fared badly, slipping up in both the Champions League and the Europa League.

They are also due to play their domestic matches at the ground at some point, while their new stadium is being developed.
 


And Cundy thinks yet another defeat at Wembley will have a psychological impact on Spurs, who are now consistently coming off second best at the national stadium.

"They played well Spurs, but they got beat again", he said on Chelsea TV, discussing the mental aspect.

"It brings it into sharp focus, another game at Wembley, another defeat.

"They've got to come here next season or the season after", Cundy added.

Tottenham may take heart from their performance against Chelsea at Wembley, however they badly need to taste victory at the national stadium soon as they prepare to play their domestic matches at the ground.
 