Barcelona Hold Talks With Manchester United Target’s Representatives

Follow @insidefutbol





Barcelona have held talks with the representatives of Paris Saint-Germain full-back Serge Aurier, who has also been linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer.



Aurier is reportedly considering a move away from the French champions at the end of the season and has been mooted to be on Manchester United’s radar ahead of the transfer window.











The player is claimed to have told Jose Mourinho that he wants to move to Old Trafford in the summer and there are suggestions that he is keen on playing in the Premier League.



However, Barcelona are also interested in signing the full-back ahead of next season and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, the club have held discussions with the player’s representatives over a summer move.





With Aleix Vidal struggling this season, Barcelona are on the lookout for a new full-back at the end of the campaign and Aurier is one of the players the club are keenly following at the moment.

The Catalan giants are prepared to offer a fee of around €20m to PSG for the defender’s signature but it is still unclear whether the Parisians are ready to sell Aurier.



The right-back shares a close relationship with the PSG hierarchy and the club recently offered him a new and improved contract, which the player has so far declined to sign.

