Chelsea Target Opts To Snub Juventus Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea target Federico Bernardeschi won’t be joining Juventus during the summer transfer window, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.



The 23-year-old winger’s future at Fiorentina has been a subject of conjecture for a while as the Serie A club try to get him to sign a new five-year contract ahead of the summer.











Their current offer for Bernardeschi stands at around €2.5m per year but Chelsea are reportedly ready to offer double the amount to snare him away from the club at the end of the season.



Inter Milan are also interested in signing the winger during the upcoming transfer window and even Juventus were expected to try their luck with him in the next few months.





However, it has been claimed that Juventus are unlikely to take the player to Turin as Bernardeschi has decided against joining the Italian champions in the summer.

It has been suggested that the winger is set to consider three options in the summer, including signing the new contract with Fiorentina and continuing at the club next season.



He could also continue to play in Italy by considering an offer from Inter or decide to move to the Premier League with Chelsea, where Antonio Conte has been keen to sign him.



Bernardeschi’s current contract with La Viola runs until 2019.

