Could Have Got More – West Ham Star Reflects On Everton Draw

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham goalkeeper Adrian admits that the Hammers could have got more from their 0-0 stalemate against Everton on Saturday afternoon.



The first half was a scrappy affair as both teams struggled to create any clear cut openings, with the midfields cancelling each other out in the opening exchanges at the London Stadium.











West Ham did have five attempts on the Everton goal but none of them dangerous enough to bother Maarten Stekelenburg in the Toffees goal, who looked comfortable dealing with the Hammers threat.



In the second half the sequence of play continued in the same way as both teams scrapped for the ball in the middle of the park and created very few goalscoring opportunities for themselves.





Everton registered their first attempt in the 70th minute when substitute Ademola Lookman shot wide of the target from a distance as it continued to be goalless at the London Stadium.

Stekelenburg was called into action moments later when he made a good save from a Manual Lanzini shot from the edge of the box and prevented the Hammers from taking the lead.



The 19-year-old Lookman again showed some attacking enterprise a few minutes later when he again tried from outside the box but his hot went wide of the West Ham goal.



West Ham finished the game strongly as they won a succession of corners but the game ended in a 0-0 stalemate.



Adrian enjoyed a comfortable day at the office as Everton rarely threatened and he feels that West Ham could have nicked a win in the second half as the game opened up.



“We could have got more from the game”, the goalkeeper told the club’s official website



“We played very well in defence and had chances from set pieces. The game was a bit open in the second half, but at the end of the day it’s a point and a clean sheet for us.”



The Hammers are still not mathematically out of the relegation fight and the West Ham goalkeeper feels that they have to keep chipping away until the end of the campaign.



“It’s very close”, the goalkeeper added.



"“The table is not very different between tenth position and 14th or 15th, but we have to think just game by game.



“We have another away game next week, so we have to keep going and fighting until the end.”

