Diego Costa And Eden Hazard On Bench – Chelsea Team vs Tottenham Confirmed

Fixture: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 17:15 (UK time)



Antonio Conte has named his Chelsea squad that will take on Tottenham Hotspur later today in an FA Cup semi-final clash at Wembley.



With an eye on the Premier League game against Southampton on Tuesday night, Conte has rested Eden Hazard and Diego Costa for the game and has named the star duo on the bench. Michy Batshuayi gets his first start for Chelsea since January and despite Gary Cahill's absence, John Terry fails to make the starting eleven, with Nathan Ake instead drafted into the line-up.











Willian and Pedro Rodriguez will be expected to supply the balls to Batshuayi from the flanks and Cesc Fabregas, Nathaniel Chalobah and Kurt Zouma, along with Terry, all find a way onto the bench for Chelsea.



Many observers feel the result of today’s encounter could have a psychological effect on both teams in the final few weeks of the title race.



Chelsea Team vs Tottenham Hotspur



Courtois; Azpilicueta (c), David Luiz, Ake; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Willian, Batshuayi, Pedro



Substitutes: Begovic, Zouma, Terry, Chalobah, Fabregas, Hazard, Costa

