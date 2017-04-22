XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

22/04/2017 - 16:21 BST

Diego Costa And Eden Hazard On Bench – Chelsea Team vs Tottenham Confirmed

 




Fixture: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur
Competition: FA Cup
Kick-off: 17:15 (UK time)

Antonio Conte has named his Chelsea squad that will take on Tottenham Hotspur later today in an FA Cup semi-final clash at Wembley.

With an eye on the Premier League game against Southampton on Tuesday night, Conte has rested Eden Hazard and Diego Costa for the game and has named the star duo on the bench. Michy Batshuayi gets his first start for Chelsea since January and despite Gary Cahill's absence, John Terry fails to make the starting eleven, with Nathan Ake instead drafted into the line-up.




Willian and Pedro Rodriguez will be expected to supply the balls to Batshuayi from the flanks and Cesc Fabregas, Nathaniel Chalobah and Kurt Zouma, along with Terry, all find a way onto the bench for Chelsea.

Many observers feel the result of today’s encounter could have a psychological effect on both teams in the final few weeks of the title race.

 


Chelsea Team vs Tottenham Hotspur

Courtois; Azpilicueta (c), David Luiz, Ake; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Willian, Batshuayi, Pedro

Substitutes: Begovic, Zouma, Terry, Chalobah, Fabregas, Hazard, Costa
 