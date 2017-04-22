Don’t Beat Burton Albion And We’re Struggling, Leeds United Legend Believes

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray has indicated that Leeds United will be struggling in their bid to finish in the Championship's top six if they do not win at Burton Albion.



Leeds suffered a damaging defeat to Wolves at Elland Road on Easter Monday as they fell out of the top six with just three games left in the campaign.











While three wins will definitely guarantee a top six spot to the Whites this season, their form has not been great in recent weeks and teams around them have picked up form.



Ahead of playing Burton today, Gray feels both teams are desperate for points for entirely different reasons and believes if Nigel Clough’s team survive in the Championship it would be a great achievement.





However, the Leeds legend added that if Leeds are to maintain their hopes of returning to the Premier League they need all three points at the Pirelli Stadium today.

The former White told LUTV: “It’s a very interesting fixture from the point of view that we are fighting for our lives to get into the Premier League and they are battling away to stay in the Championship.



“If they stay in the Championship, I think it’s a great achievement for them, when you look at the size of the club, the type of crowds they attract and the size of their ground.



“They have pulled away from the bottom and they’ll be thinking that one win and we will survive and that would be a major achievement for them.



“And from our point of view, we have to go there and win the game; I think if you don’t win that game then you are going to be struggling.”



Leeds won 2-0 when Burton visited Elland Road earlier this season in October.

