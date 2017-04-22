Everton Showing Interest In Francesco Acerbi

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton are showing an interest in Sassuolo defender Francesco Acerbi ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window.



Toffees boss Ronald Koeman is expected to significantly strengthen his squad over the summer as he looks to take the next step with his Everton side next term.











And Sassuolo man Acerbi is firmly on Everton's radar, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.



The defender has clocked up 32 appearances in Serie A for Sassuolo in the current campaign, chipping in with four goals in the process.





Acerbi came through the youth ranks at Pavia and notably had a brief spell with AC Milan in the 2012/13 campaign, with the Rossoneri having snapped up 50 per cent of his rights from Genoa.

The centre-back joined Sassuolo in 2013 and has been a fixture with the club in recent years.



Acerbi has attracted interest from the Premier League over recent transfer windows, being strongly linked with champions Leicester City.

