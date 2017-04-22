XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

22/04/2017 - 16:18 BST

Heung-Min Son Plays – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Chelsea Confirmed

 




Fixture: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur
Competition: FA Cup
Kick-off: 17:15 (UK time)

Tottenham Hotspur have officially named their team and substitutes to lock horns with Chelsea at Wembley in an FA Cup semi-final tie.

Spurs are hoping to strike a double blow today by knocking Chelsea out of the FA Cup to reach the final, while also damaging the Blues mentally as they bid to close a four-point gap to Antonio Conte's side at the top of the Premier League table.




Mauricio Pochettino's men have Wembley experience this term, having played their European fixtures at the national stadium. They are without Danny Rose, who continues to be out injured.

Spurs have Hugo Lloris between the sticks, while at the back Pochettino picks Kieran Trippier, Eric Dier, Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld. Tottenham will look for Victor Wanyama and Moussa Dembele to dominate in midfield, while Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane up top.

If the Argentine needs to change things, he can turn to Vincent Janssen off the bench, while Moussa Sissoko is another option.

 


Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Chelsea

Lloris (c), Trippier, Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Wanyama, Dembele, Son, Eriksen, Alli, Kane

Substitutes: Lopez, Davies, Walker, Wimmer, Sissoko, Nkoudou, Janssen 
 