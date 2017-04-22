I’m Backing Leeds United To Beat Burton Albion – Whites Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray has backed Leeds United to pull off a win at Burton Albion this afternoon as he feels the Whites have the players to get a result at the Pirelli Stadium.



Following a damaging defeat to Wolves at Elland Road on Monday, Leeds badly need a win today to keep their hopes of playing the promotion playoffs at the end of the season on track.











Burton are coming into the game on the back of a win over Birmingham City and also need points to survive in the Championship but despite their form, Gray is backing Leeds to pick up the win.



The Leeds legend feels the Whites have the better players and believes if they play to their potential they are good enough to put pressure on Nigel Clough’s team and get three points at the Pirelli Stadium.





Gray told LUTV: “Burton have done well to get in the position they are in and they have got a chance to survive.

“Over the season we have done well but now it’s crunch time and we have to go out there and get a result, which I think we are capable of doing.



“I’d still back us to win the game as I think we have the better players than them, and if the players go out relaxed and go and play the way they are capable of playing, put them under pressure, I think we are capable of winning the game.”



Three wins from their last three league games will definitely guarantee Leeds United a spot in the top six at the end of the season.

