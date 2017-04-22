XRegister
06 October 2016

22/04/2017 - 22:42 BST

I’m Not Worried – Mauricio Pochettino Shrugs Off Chelsea Defeat

 




Mauricio Pochettino insists he is not worried by his Tottenham Hotspur side's failure to knock Chelsea out of the FA Cup and reach the final.

Spurs dominated for periods of the semi-final at Wembley, but despite pegging Chelsea back to 2-2 by the 52nd minute and playing some impressive football, slipped to a 4-2 defeat as goals from Eden Hazard and Nemanja Matic proved impossible for Tottenham to respond to.




Pochettino's men had been widely tipped to have too much for a Chelsea side that have been experiencing a mixed run of form of late, but it was Antonio Conte's men who found a way to win.

The Spurs boss is not concerned about the defeat however as he feels losing is always possible when playing one of Europe's best sides and vowed his men will look to improve.
 


"Only now we can look forward. We are four points behind them and we will try to win our next game", Pochettino was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"I am not worried. The team is strong, we are focused. We were competing today with one of the best teams in Europe.

"Did we deserve more? Sure, but that is football. 

"Now we will try to be calm, watch the game again and try to improve. We are in a process of trying to improve, if we cannot win the FA Cup this season we will try again next season", the Spurs boss continued, before switching his attention back to the Premier League.

"We have another difficult game coming up against Crystal Palace. It is a tough league to play but we are OK.

"For sure now we are disappointed but that is football."

Pochettino will hope the loss to Chelsea has not done his side mental damage as they try to overhaul a four-point deficit with the Blues in the race for the Premier League title.
 