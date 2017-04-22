Leeds United Legend Concerned About Whites’ Away Record

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray is wary about Leeds United’s away record ahead of their crucial trip to Burton Albion later today.



Leeds are in desperate need of win at Burton today after their top six hopes took a huge bodyblow when they suffered an unexpected defeat to Wolves at Elland Road on Monday.











Three wins will guarantee Leeds a top six finish but their form has not been great in recent weeks and Gray is worried about their away form ahead of the Burton game today.



Leeds have earned just two points from their last four away games and despite their need for a win, Gray believes their record on the road is something the Whites players must put to the back of their thoughts.





And the Leeds legend feels that they need to win both their away games left in the season to sneak into the top six.

The former Leeds midfielder told LUTV: “It’s possible for teams to go and get results [at Burton] and we have proved that if we play at our best, we are capable of matching most sides.



“But we have still got to be wary because our away record overall is not that good and that’s something you have got to put in the back of their minds.



“We have got to go there and think that we are going to win the game and the away games that are left, we’ll probably need to win two of them.”



Burton have earned just a point from their last three home games, losing twice to Brentford and Ipswich respectively.

