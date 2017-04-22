Manchester United Star Won’t Talk About Future Just Yet

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian has refused to provide any guarantees over his future, but feels now it is not the right time to talk about it.



While Darmian has managed to become an important player for Jose Mourinho over the course of the season, the Italy defender is still is not a regular starter at Manchester United.











And there are rumours that the defender could look to return to Italy in the summer in order to boost his chances of making the national team squad for next year’s World Cup.



However, the defender believes it is not the right time to talk about his future at the club as he wants to concentrate on giving 100 per cent for Manchester United during a busy period of the campaign.





But he did add it is difficult to provide guarantees over his future and did indicate that he will evaluate his options at the end of the season.

Asked about the rumours of a return to Italy, the defender told Tutto Mercato: “I don’t know what to say right now.



“The season is not over yet and I’m very focused on the busy end to the campaign.



“I cannot predict my future.



"We all know that we are in a profession which involves rapid changes, one day you can be at one team and the other day you are somewhere else.



“But now is not the time to talk about it as it would be inappropriate to do so and as I said my duty is to think exclusively about how to extract the maximum from this season with Manchester United.



“There will be a time and opportunity to conduct an appropriate evaluation.”



Inter Milan are keeping close tabs on him and are interested in snapping him up in the summer.

