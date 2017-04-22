Monaco Continue To Hold Talks With Liverpool And Spurs Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Monaco are continuing to push hard for the signature of Anderlecht midfielder Youri Tielemans, who is also a target for Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.



The 19-year-old midfielder has been heavily linked with a move away from Anderlecht over the years but it seems this could be the summer when he moves away from Belgium.











Clubs such as Liverpool and Tottenham have continued to watch the player for months but it seems he could snub a move to the Premier League as Monaco have been leading the chase for his signature.



According to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, nothing has been agreed yet between the player’s representatives and Monaco over a move to the Stade Louis II in the summer.





However, Monaco are pushing hard to get a deal over the line for Tielemans and are still in constant talks with the midfielder’s representatives ahead of the transfer window.

The 19-year-old midfielder is the Ligue 1 outfit’s number one transfer target as they look to add one more exciting talent to their young squad, who have earned high praise this season.



Despite his tender years, Tielemans recently skippered the Anderlecht team in a Europa League game against Manchester United and has already racked up more than 170 appearances for the Belgian giants.



He also earned three international caps for Belgium.

