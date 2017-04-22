XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

22/04/2017 - 10:25 BST

Paris Saint-Germain Cool Interest In Manchester United Target Kylian Mbappe Due To Price Tag

 




Paris Saint-Germain are unwilling to pay more than €40m for AS Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe, who has also been linked with a move to Manchester United and Real Madrid.

The 18-year-old forward has forced the world to take notice of his talent with his performances for Monaco in Ligue 1 and in this season’s Champions League, where his goals have powered his club to the semi-finals of the competition.




Clubs have been queuing up to register their interest in the young striker and there are suggestions that Manchester United, Manchester City and Real Madrid are keen to snare him away from Monaco.

And there have been claims that PSG are also prepared to offer eye watering money to take the forward to the French capital but it seems their interest has cooled in recent weeks.
 


According to French sports daily L’Equipe, the PSG hierarchy have been stunned by the figure Monaco have been quoting for the youngster and are only prepared to offer around €40m for Mbappe.  

Monaco are expected to quote a world record fee if any club show concrete interest in the young forward in the summer and are getting increasingly confident of holding on to the player for next season.

Mbappe himself is leaning towards staying at Monaco as the striker wants to play regular football next season too in order to aid his development in the coming years.
 