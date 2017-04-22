Peterborough Supremo Answers On Marcus Maddison Sheffield United Talk

Follow @insidefutbol





Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony insists there is no truth to suggestions that Marcus Maddison's agents have been in talks with Sheffield United.



The 23-year-old has caught the eye with his performances for the Posh this term and, with 17 assists and eight goals across 47 appearances in all competitions, is expected to be a wanted man in the summer.











He has been linked with several Championship clubs, including Aston Villa and Fulham, while League One champions Sheffield United have also been mooted as keen on Maddison.



Posh supremo MacAnthony was asked on Twitter whether there is any truth in claims Maddison's agents have been speaking to the Blades.





And he replied: "No truth buddy at all."

Maddison's Peterborough currently sit in eleventh spot in League One, meaning another season in England's third tier is on the cards for the Posh.



The attacking midfielder has now made 108 appearances in League One, scoring 26 goals and providing 35 assists.



He has not yet played at a higher level in the English pyramid.

