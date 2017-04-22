Sam Allardyce Has Solved His Game Intelligence – Mark Lawrenson Hails Palace Star’s Form

Follow @insidefutbol





Mark Lawrenson feels that Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce has done well to get Wilfried Zaha playing well, joking that the winger has always been someone liable to having a promising career ruined by a niggling brain injury.



Zaha's potential earned him a move to Manchester United from Palace in 2013, but he returned to Selhurst Park, first on loan and then later permanently, after failing to make an impact at Old Trafford.











The winger had seen his game intelligence questioned in some quarters, but Lawrenson believes Allardyce has got the Ivory Coast international firing for the Eagles, dubbing his displays "absolutely fantastic".



"The best thing I think he's done is he's got Zaha to play", Lawrenson said on LFC TV, looking ahead to Liverpool's meeting with Crystal Palace on Sunday.





" Zaha is one of those with a promising career ruined by a niggling brain injury because he is that good a player he went to Manchester United, and for some reason he's not been that [good player]", the former defender continued.

"But under Sam Allardyce he's been absolutely fantastic."



Zaha has scored twice and provided three assists in Palace's last six Premier League games, with two of his assists coming in a 3-0 win over Arsenal as he terrorised the Gunners defence.



Still just 24 years old, Zaha has been linked with both Tottenham Hotspur and Red Bull Leipzig in recent months and Crystal Palace may have a fight on their hands to keep him in the summer.

