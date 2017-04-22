XRegister
06 October 2016

22/04/2017 - 22:56 BST

Should Have Beaten Leeds United At Elland Road Too – Nigel Clough

 




Nigel Clough is delighted with his Burton Albion side beating Leeds United 2-1 at the Pirelli Stadium, but feels the Brewers should also have beaten the Whites in the first fixture between the two this season, at Elland Road.

Leeds headed into the Championship game under real pressure, knowing they needed to grab all three points to put pressure on the sides in the top six, having themselves slipped out of the playoff spots and into seventh.




But Garry Monk's men were 2-0 down by the 77th minute and in trouble. The Whites did pull one back in the 80th minute through Kyle Bartley, but it was too little too late as they left the Pirelli with nothing.

It was a turnaround from the game between the two in October, which Leeds won 2-0.
 


And Clough remembers the game well, arguing that Burton should have done a league double over Leeds this term.

"The players have pulled it out the bag at certain times this season, and it's about the nature of the opposition today", he was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"Leeds United are a massive club and we should have won there in October."

Burton are now all but assured of another season of Championship football, but Clough says there will be no celebrations yet as he looks to swell the Brewers' final points tally even further.

"We're not going to celebrate just yet – the challenge now is to go win another game."
 