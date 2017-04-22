Souleymane Doukara Plays – Leeds United Team vs Burton Albion Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Burton Albion vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Leeds United have named their starting eleven and substitutes for this afternoon's crucial Championship fixture at the Pirelli Stadium against Burton Albion.



The Whites lost at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Easter Monday and as a result slipped out of the top six, with just three games to play.











Garry Monk's men know if they win all their final three games then they will be in the playoffs and they will hope to take a step towards doing that today against a Burton side fighting to avoid dropping into the relegation zone.



Monk has experienced goalkeeper Rob Green between the sticks, while Kyle Bartley and Pontus Jansson are the centre-back pairing. Charlie Taylor comes in at left-back, with Luke Ayling at right-back. Kalvin Phillips and Ronaldo Vieira line up in midfield, while Kemar Roofe, Pablo Hernandez and Souleymane Doukara support Chris Wood.



If the Leeds boss needs to shake things up, he can turn to Marcus Antonsson from the bench, while Stuart Dallas, Hadi Sacko and Alfonso Pedraza are wing options.



Leeds United Team vs Burton Albion



Green, Ayling, Bartley, Jansson, Taylor, Vieira, Phillips, Roofe, Hernandez, Doukara, Wood



Substitutes: Peacock-Farrell, Berardi, O'Kane, Pedraza, Dallas, Sacko, Antonsson

