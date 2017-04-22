XRegister
22/04/2017 - 13:22 BST

Time Vincent Kompany Moved To Less Demanding League – Former Netherlands Star

 




PSV Eindhoven legend Stan Valckx believes Manchester City's Vincent Kompany should consider moving to a less physically demanding league, such as Spain's La Liga.

Kompany has been dogged by injury problems in recent years and whether he can cope with the demands of playing two high-class games per week in England has been questioned.




For ex-Netherlands international centre-back Valckx, the time could have come for Kompany to look to move to a league without the physical cut and thrust of the Premier League, as he is no longer at the top of his game physically.

"It just seems that those physical qualities that he enjoyed at a young age are now letting him down", Valckx told Fan!
 


"Can he get his best level [back]?" he mused.

"He has finished a few games well, but still, I think it would be better to go a level lower.

"Or opt for a county like Spain, where pace and physical force are somewhat lower."

The 31-year-old has made just five appearances in the Premier League for Manchester City this season and eight across all competitions.

And last term Kompany managed only 14 Premier League appearances.

His deal with the Citizens runs until the summer of 2019 and it remains to be seen whether Pep Guardiola will count on fielding him regularly next season.
 