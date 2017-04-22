Undoubtedly Positive Season For Paul Pogba Says Manchester United Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian feels despite all the criticism, Paul Pogba has enjoyed a good first season back at Old Trafford.



Jose Mourinho paid a world record fee of £89m to sign the midfielder from Juventus last summer and he has been a regular feature of the Portuguese's team since his arrival.











However, many observers feel the Frenchman has failed to live up to his billing in his first season at Old Trafford – but Mourinho has remained a staunch defender of his world record signing.



And it seems the midfielder also has the support of his fellow team-mates as Darmian has insisted that Pogba has already shown the qualities he possesses in a Manchester United shirt.





The defender, who squared up against Pogba in Italy for Torino, admits that expectation levels are high for the Frenchman but believes the midfielder has enjoyed a good season.

The Manchester United man told Tutto Mercato, when asked about Pogba’s performances: “I think he has already managed to show his qualities this year and he is still the great player that we admired in Turin.



“Normally one expects more from all champion footballers like him, but he has always given his best and like Ibra [Zlatan Ibrahimovic], has been an important player for us.



“He has undoubtedly experienced a positive season.”



Manchester United will be expecting more from Pogba as they look to finish in the top four and win the Europa League this season.

