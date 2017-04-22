We Were Better Than Chelsea, It’s Tough To Take – Harry Kane

Follow @insidefutbol





Harry Kane feels Tottenham Hotspur were the better team against Chelsea in their FA Cup semi-final and admits that the 4-2 defeat is tough to swallow.



Spurs competed well at Wembley as both teams battled for a spot in the final and Kane drew his side level in the 18th minute after an early Willian strike.











Tottenham responded again when Chelsea pulled ahead just before half time, as Dele Alli levelled matters in the 52nd minute.



But Chelsea dug out the win, with goals from Eden Hazard and Nemanja Matic booking a place in the final of the FA Cup and leaving Spurs disappointed.





Spurs dominated possession, enjoying 63 per cent to Chelsea's 37 per cent, while they also had 13 shots on goal to eight for the Blues and a whopping eleven corners to just one for Chelsea .

And Kane is in no doubt that Spurs were the better team on the day, something which makes the defeat tough to take.



"I think we were the better team, played better football but couldn’t find a way to win. Sometimes that is football", he told the BBC.



"When we got back to 2-2 we thought we were going to win it but we got punished by another set piece.



"It is difficult to take right now", Kane added.

