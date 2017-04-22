When You Score Four Against Spurs You Have To Win – Nemanja Matic Hails Chelsea Victory

Follow @insidefutbol





Nemanja Matic and Eden Hazard have hailed Chelsea's 4-2 FA Cup semi-final win at Wembley over Tottenham Hotspur.



Chelsea boss Antonio Conte sprung a surprise by naming both Eden Hazard and Diego Costa on the bench, and the Blues quickly looked not to have been affected by taking the lead through Willian after just five minutes, as he curled in a free-kick.











But Harry Kane drew Spurs level in the 18th minute with a poacher's header, with Tottenham starting to dominate possession and grow into the game.



Chelsea made sure they would head into the half time break ahead though, as Willian struck from the penalty spot to make it 2-1.





Spurs were not about to lie down however and when Christian Eriksen picked out Dele Alli in between two Chelsea defenders with a pinpoint ball, the England star bundled the ball into the back of the net to make it 2-2 in the 52nd minute .

Conte then turned to his big guns off the bench, with Hazard and Costa both being brought into the action.



And Hazard soon made his presence felt as he put Chelsea back in front in the 75th minute, before a Matic thunderbolt shot five minutes later killed Spurs off and secured a 4-2 win for the Blues.



Matic was quick to hail the win, noting the quality of opposition Chelsea faced.



"It was a nice goal, but first of all I want to say we are very happy because we are in the final", Matic said on the BBC.



"Spurs are a great team and it was very hard today, but when you score four goals against them you have to win the game.



"They are one of the best teams in the Premier League and it was very hard today.



"They play good football and that's why we are so happy today."



And Matic's thoughts were echoed by Hazard, who is delighted to be set to turn out in the FA Cup final with Chelsea.



"It's always good to win this kind of game, a semi-final against a London team.



"It will be my first final in five years at Chelsea and I hope to win the cup", he added.

