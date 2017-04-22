Yes, I’d Forgotten About Him, Looks Bigger And Stronger – Liverpool Legend On Reds Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson admits he had forgotten about Reds defender Joe Gomez due to the youngster's injury woes, but has backed the former Charlton Athletic man to kick on next season.



Gomez was snapped up from the Addicks by former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers in 2015 and quickly drafted into first team duty at left-back. However, Gomez's time in the side did not last long after he picked up a cruciate ligament injury on England Under-21 duty.











It has been a long road back for the 19-year-old, who made his first start for the first team after his injury earlier this year.



Gomez could be in line to feature more before the end of this season, dependent upon the form of Liverpool's other central defenders, and Lawrenson is a big fan, despite admitting he had forgotten about the youngster.





" I had forgotten [about Gomez]!" Lawrenson said on LFC TV.

"He is very much an option and he looks like he's got bigger and stronger.



"If you remember when he first came in and he played left-back under Brendan Rodgers and he looked a player even at left-back.



"He got a bad injury, but I think he's one of those that next season will kick on."



Liverpool have switched between Joel Matip, Dejan Lovren and Ragnar Klavan in the centre of defence this season and Lawrenson is backing Gomez to quickly overtake Klavan in the pecking order.



"He'll be better than him [Ragnar Klavan]", the former Reds defender added.



Gomez has been capped by England at every youth level from Under-16s to Under-21s, and will be eyeing a senior team call if he can establish himself in the side at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp.

