06 October 2016

26 August 2015

23/04/2017 - 12:56 BST

Tottenham Hotspur Target's Agent In Chelsea Meeting To Discover Antonio Conte's Intentions

 




In-demand Franck Kessie could yet end up at Chelsea next season after his agent held talks in London to discover Antonio Conte's intentions for next season.

Roma have been leading the chase for Kessie after reaching an agreement in principle with the midfielder's club side, Atalanta, with a fee of €28m on the table.




Kessie was also reportedly the subject of a bid from Tottenham Hotspur ahead of the winter transfer window, while he has also been linked with Liverpool, Arsenal, AC Milan and Juventus.

But Chelsea could yet come up on the rails and make sure they have the Ivorian in their ranks for next term.
 


Indeed, according to Italian outlet Calcio Mercato, Kessie's agent stopped by in London on Saturday to learn about Conte's intentions for next season.

That despite preparations for the FA Cup semi-final against Tottenham Hotspur being in full swing, a meeting took place, hints at how seriously Conte is considering adding Kessie to his squad.

Roma are still thought to be in pole position however, due to having agreed a fee with Atalanta.

But the Giallorossi still appear to have work to do to convince Kessie and his agent.
 