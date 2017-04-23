Barrie McKay On Bench – Rangers Team vs Celtic Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Celtic vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Cup

Kick-off: 12:00 (UK time)



Rangers have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with rivals Celtic in an Old Firm Scottish Cup semi-final clash at Hampden Park today.



The game will be Pedro Caixinha's first taste of an Old Firm encounter as Rangers manager and the Portuguese knows the Gers faithful are desperate for his men to end Celtic's domestic treble dreams.











Rangers are boosted by having held Celtic to a 1-1 draw when the two last faced each other, while Caixinha has introduced a more direct style of play at Ibrox.



The Rangers boss names Wes Foderingham between the sticks, while at full-back he goes with James Tavernier on the right and Myles Beerman on the left. In the centre of defence, Rangers have Danny Wilson and David Bates. Caixinha goes with the three of Andy Halliday, Jason Holt and Emerson Hyndman in midfield, while up top Kenny Miller sits just off Martyn Waghorn and Joe Garner.



On the bench Caixinha has Barrie McKay if needed, while defender Clint Hill is fit again.



Rangers Team vs Celtic



Foderingham, Tavernier, Wilson, Bates, Beerman, Holt, Hyndman, Halliday, Miller, Garner, Waghorn



Substitutes: Alwick, Hodson, Windass, Toral, Dodoo, Hill, McKay

