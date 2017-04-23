Burton Wanted It More Than Leeds – Former Whites Boss Pulls No Punches

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United boss Neil Redfearn believes that Burton Albion wanted victory more than the Whites at the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday.



Garry Monk's men went down to a 2-1 defeat against Nigel Clough's side, whose win has all but booked their spot in the Championship next season.











Leeds though are left needing to win their last two games and hope others slip up as they chase a top six playoff spot.



Ex-Leeds boss Redfearn has no complaints about the result at Burton as he feels Clough's side were simply hungrier to take all three points.





" I do think Burton deserved to win", Redfearn said on Radio Yorkshire.

"To be fair to them they just seemed to want it a little bit more than Leeds."



Redfearn now wants Leeds to knuckle down and end the season on a high, while Whites fans should not forget how far Monk has taken the team, he believes.



"But what you don't want is these last few games to spoil what has been a fantastic season for Leeds.



"I just think they've been great this season and made great strides", Redfearn added.



Leeds have two games left in the Championship this season with Norwich City to visit Elland Road and then a trip to the DW Stadium to take on Wigan Athletic on the agenda for the Whites as they bid to keep their playoff hopes alive.

