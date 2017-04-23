XRegister
06 October 2016

23/04/2017 - 14:05 BST

Claudio Bravo Plays – Manchester City Team vs Arsenal Confirmed

 




Fixture: Arsenal vs Manchester City
Competition: FA Cup
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Manchester City have named their team and substitutes to play Arsenal at Wembley in an FA Cup semi-final tie, with Chelsea waiting in the final for the winners.

Citizens manager Pep Guardiola knows the FA Cup represents his only hope of winning a trophy in his first season in charge at the Etihad Stadium, but must make do without defender John Stones, who has a muscle injury.




Looking to get the better of Arsenal at the national stadium, Guardiola selects Claudio Bravo between the sticks, with Vincent Kompany and Nicolas Otamendi forming the central defensive partnership ahead of the custodian.

In midfield, Fernandinho and Yaya Toure will look to control proceedings and keep Kevin De Bruyne, David Silva and Leroy Sane, who are just behind Sergio Aguero, supplied.

On the bench the Spaniard can call for Raheem Sterling if needed, while Pablo Zabaleta is an experienced head.

 


Manchester City Team vs Arsenal

Bravo, Navas, Kompany (c), Otamendi, Clichy, Fernandinho, Toure, De Bruyne, Silva, Sane, Aguero

Substitutes: Caballero, Zabaleta, Fernando, Sterling, Kolarov, Delph, Iheanacho, 
 